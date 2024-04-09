Top
Home » News

APECET-24 to be Held on May 8

News
DC Correspondent
8 April 2024 10:28 PM GMT
APECET-24 to be Held on May 8
x
APECET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test)-2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8 in two sessions, said JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sreenivasa Rao and APECT convener Prof Bhanu Murthy in a statement. (Image: DC)

Anantapur: The APECET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test)-2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8 in two sessions, said JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sreenivasa Rao and APECT convener Prof Bhanu Murthy in a statement. The APECET-24 will be conducted by JNTU-Anantapur in fourteen streams including engineering, pharma and biotechnology for admissions into the second year for the Diploma holders.

So far, a total of 26, 436 applications have been made for the examination against 38,181 last year. The last date for submitting the applications online without fine is April 15 and April 22 with a late fee of `500 and April 29 with a late fee of `2,000, said the authorities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
APECET APECET 2024 APECET dates APECET exam date 2024 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X