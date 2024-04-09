APECET-24 to be Held on May 8

Anantapur: The APECET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test)-2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8 in two sessions, said JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sreenivasa Rao and APECT convener Prof Bhanu Murthy in a statement. The APECET-24 will be conducted by JNTU-Anantapur in fourteen streams including engineering, pharma and biotechnology for admissions into the second year for the Diploma holders.

So far, a total of 26, 436 applications have been made for the examination against 38,181 last year. The last date for submitting the applications online without fine is April 15 and April 22 with a late fee of `500 and April 29 with a late fee of `2,000, said the authorities.



