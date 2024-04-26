APCPDL to Ensure Power Supply in Krishna District

Vijayawada: Executive engineer and nodal officer of Machilipatnam in Krishna district M. Bhaskara Rao said Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) has formulated a comprehensive action plan to ensure reliable power supply to consumers in Krishna district during the summer of 2024.

New 33kV and 11kV feeders, along with distribution transformers, have been strategically installed for the purpose, he said. Pre-monsoon inspections have been held at all 33kV and 11kV feeders. Defects, such as damaged poles, conductors, and insulators have been resolved.

Bhaskara Rao maintained that additionally, 8 MVA power transformers have been added at Nandamuru and Bhaskarapuram substations. 5 MVA transformers have been placed at Attamuru, Pamulanka, N.R. Nagar, Mopidevi, and Maddur substations. Upgrades have taken place at Vuyyur, Bantumilli and Lakshmipuram substations, increasing their capacity from 5 MVA to 8 MVA.

These measures will ensure a strong power distribution system capable of meeting the increasing demand during the summer months, the power official added.