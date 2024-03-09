AP: Traffic Restrictions Today over CM’s Siddham Meeting

Vijayawada: Bapatla district police have imposed traffic restrictions on Sunday from 10 a.m. in view of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Siddham meeting at Medarametla in Korishapadu mandal of Bapatla district.

District SP Vakul Jindal said no vehicles other than those going to the CM’s meeting will be allowed from Medarametla Growth Centre to Bollapalli Toll Plaza. Likewise, no traffic will be allowed on the national highway from Addanki via Nagulapadu and Venkatapuram. These restrictions will remain in place from 10 am on Sunday till completion of the Siddham meeting.

Heavy vehicles going towards Hyderabad from Nellore via Ongole will be diverted from Ongole South bypass to Hyderabad via Sanghamitra Hospital, Kurnool Road, Chimakurthy, Podili and Donakonda Road. Vehicles coming from Hyderabad towards Ongole will be diverted via Santamagulur Bypass, Vinukonda, Markapuram, Podili and Chimakurthy.From Nellore side towards Hyderabad via Ongole, light motor vehicles will be diverted from Medarametla via Addanki and Santhamagulur.