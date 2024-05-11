AP to observe ‘Dry Day’ from 7pm today for polls

Vijayawada: All government liquor outlets, bars, depots, distilleries, toddy shops and breweries would remain closed from 7 pm on Saturday, May 11, till the completion of elections on May 13 evening across Andhra Pradesh.



This is as per the guidelines in the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct. The excise authorities have ordered closure of all the 2,934 retail outlets and 890 bars and other shops in the state. This is part of efforts to ensure peaceful polling and avoid situations of parties or candidates using liquor to influence the voters.





AP registers average consumption of one lakh cases of liquor and 30 to 40 lakh cases of beer per day. However, in view of the regulations effected by the election authorities, the consumption of liquor and beer registered negative growth in AP for April and May, officials claimed.

In April, the consumption of liquor was registered at minus 0.21 per cent, while beer at minus 22 per cent. From May 1 to 7, the consumption was recorded at minus five per cent and beer at minus four per cent.

Excise authorities say a main reason for this negative growth was the “strict vigil kept on stock, sale and manufacture of liquor.”

The election authorities seized huge quantum of liquor that was being imported from neighbouring states in recent weeks.

Yet, political parties are trying to keep huge stocks of liquor for supply to voters and party workers to make them happy while guzzlers are getting extra stocks of liquor for use during the dry days.