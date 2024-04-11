Top
AP Politics: Deputy CM says JS cadres creating L&O problems

11 April 2024
AP Politics: Deputy CM says JS cadres creating L&O problems
Deputy chief minister Kottu Satyanarayana, who is the YSRC candidate from Tadepalligudem constituency in West Godavari district, accused Jana Sena leaders and cadres of creating law and order problems in the constituency. (Image :DC)

Kakinada: Deputy chief minister Kottu Satyanarayana, who is the YSRC candidate from Tadepalligudem constituency in West Godavari district, accused Jana Sena leaders and cadres of creating law and order problems in the constituency.

Addressing a meeting of Kapus in Tadepalligudem on Thursday in presence of Kapu Nadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, he said 200 flexi banners and boards put up by YSRC had been torn by JS cadres using blades.

This had led to clashes between YSRC and JS cadres in Tadepalligudem. The Deputy CM said JS president Pawan Kalyan is troubling the Kapu community, while working as a slave of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
