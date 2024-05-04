AP Police Probe Drone Near Budi’s House in Anakapalli

Visakhapatnam: The Madugula police in Anakapalli district are questioning youngsters from Hyderabad who were flying a drone near the house of deputy chief minister and MP candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency Budi Mutyala Naidu.

Superintendent of police of Anakapalli district KV Murali Kruishna told this correspondent that the men were from Hyderabad and on questioning, they replied that they wanted to take aerial pictures of the flag hoisted atop the house of Budi Mutyala Naidu.

"They have not obtained any permission to fly the drone and they are being questioned by Madugula police on the purpose for which they wanted to take pictures from top,’’ the SP told this correspondent.

Reports said the local people caught hold of the men and handed them over to the police for investigation. They feared some forces were trying to harm Budi Mutyala Naidu who is liked by the people and was winning this election with a huge majority.