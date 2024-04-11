AP Police Busts Online Job Scam

Visakhapatnam: The state Cyber Crime Coordination Center has apprehended an online job scammer, Ginny Gopi.

Police said, “In 2020, Ginni Gopi, was identified as a criminal involved in fraudulent activities. After completing his B.Tech in EEE, he moved to Hyderabad and worked in a software company. However, he quit and began targeting job seekers on LinkedIn, promising employment opportunities and collecting money from them.”

“Ginni Gopi exploited vulnerable individuals, including an unemployed woman from Nandyala district, defrauding her of ` 3,18,000. He also cheated an unemployed young man from Tirupati of`30,000.

“Similarly, from Visakhapatnam, he deceived Syed Azim, an unemployed young woman of Bhimili. He swindled her a sum of `80,500.”

Ginni Gopi was also found to have defrauded victims in AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states, using UPI, police said.

Investigations revealed Gopi's involvement in at least 17 online complaints. “Cases have been registered against him in Visakhapatnam, Nandyal, Tirupati etc.

Dedicated teams of the cyber police investigated the complaints. Additional DGP, CID, AC Sanjay, and Mallika Garg, CID, Cyber Crimes, commended the team's efforts.

To ensure the safety of citizens, they have advised the public to be vigilant about online job fraud, online investment scams, and phishing links. People are encouraged to report instances of cybercrime to the nearest police station or on the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.