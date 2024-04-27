AP NDA Leaders say YSRC Pushed Power Sector into Crisis

Visakhapatnam: Leaders of the NDA alliance in AP have accused YSRC government of pushing the power sector in state into a crisis.

“Leaders of YSRC resorted to massive corruption while purchasing solar power for the state. Prominent ruling party leaders have collected hundreds of crores in commissions,” charged TD national representative G.V. Reddy, Jana Sena general secretary Dr. P. Vijay Kumar, and BJP Minority Morcha state president Sheikh Baji addressing a joint press conference at the JS headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.



G.V. Reddy alleged poor people have been greatly impacted, as the YSRC government increased electricity charges nine times in the name of true-up, fixed and additional charges.



The TD leader said despite the availability of low-priced electricity with DISCOMs, state government bought power in the open market by spending an extra Rs 2 per unit.

The alliance leaders said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred to buy power from private power producers, instead of purchasing power from central government stock points, thereby diverting public money running into thousands of crores in quid pro quo deals.