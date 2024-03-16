AP issues GO withdrawing prosecution against employees

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued a GO on Friday withdrawing prosecution under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, in six cases registered against the Outsourced Municipal Workers during the strike they held in December and January last.

Principal secretary Harish Gupta issued the GO-Rt-357. It said the department proposed to withdraw all the police cases filed by the municipal officials of the 6 ULBS against the outsourced municipal workers during the strike period and that necessary orders would soon be issued in this regard.

The DGP of AP submitted a proposal to the government for withdrawal of prosecution in the six cases.

The cases are: Cr. No.389/2023 under sections 341,427,186 ?/w 34 IPC of Eluru I Town, Eluru District, Cr.No.07/2024 under sections 435 IPC, Sec.3 &4 of PDPP Act of Airport PS, Visakhapatnam City, Cr. No.10/2024 under sections 353, 278, 290 IPC of Patamata PS, Vijayawada city, Cr. No.02/2024 under sections 341,353,269 r/w 34 IPC of Tenali II Town PS, Guntur district, Cr. No.02/2024 under sections 341, 353, 290 r/w 34 IPC of Narasaraopet 1 Town PS, Palnadu district and Cr. No.04/2024 under section 151 of Cr.P.C. of Kadapa Taluka PS, Kadapa district.

The government directed the DGP to instruct the public prosecutor/assistant public prosecutor to file a petition under section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act No.2 of 1974) for withdrawal of the prosecution in the six cases.