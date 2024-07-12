AP HC serves notices on two officials on demolition of YSRC party office





The Andhra Pradesh High Court has served notices to CRDA commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli municipal commissioner Nirmal Kumar in a case of contempt of court vis-a-vis the demolition of the YSR Congress party’s central office.A single judge bench of Justice Cheemalapati Ravi held a hearing here Thursday on a petition filed by YSRC leader from Guntur, Seshagiri Rao, seeking action on the CRDA commissioner and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli municipal commissioner for contempt of court.Petitioner’s counsel Nannapaneni Srihari informed the court how the two officials “failed” to comply with the court orders.After hearing both the parties, the court served notices on the two officials and posted the next hearing to August 8.Earlier, the YSRC had filed a petition in the court challenging the order issued by the municipal commissioner to demolish the party office. When the petition came up for hearing, the government pleader assured the court that the state would comply with law. Accordingly, the court issued an order on June 21, asking the two officials to follow the norms with regard to any move for demolition of the YSRC party office building.However, the party office was demolished on the next day itself.