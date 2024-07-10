AP HC hears YSRC leaders’ pleas for anticipatory bail

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard pleas filed by YSRC leaders Talasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash for anticipatory bail in a case related to the attack on Telugu Desam party office.

A single judge bench headed by Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar heard grounds presented by petitioner Devineni Avinash’s counsel L. Ravichandar for urgent hearing and protection from arrest.

Police counsel K. M. Krishna Reddy argued that hundreds of people had attacked the TD party office in 2021 at the behest of the then ruling party. He pointed out that the attack had been recorded on six CC cameras.

Avinash’s counsel L. Ravichandar maintained that police had filed a case against the petitioners based on a statement from one of the accused in the case. “There is no evidence that the attack on the TD party office had been at the behest of the petitioner,” he underlined.

Ravichandar argued that police turned the issue into a high profile case after two years of the attack. He further emphasised that though other accused in the case had been given notices under section 41-A, no such notice had been given to petitioner Avinash.

The High Court directed police to submit details of the case booked against another YSRC leader Talasila Raghuram and posted the next hearing to Wednesday.

In another case, YSRC leader and former minister filed a petition for sanction of anticipatory bail in case of attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s house. The court directed police to submit all details in the case and posted the next hearing to Wednesday.