AP Govt, Wadhwani Foundation Partner for AI-Driven Governance

In a significant step toward technology-driven governance, AP government and Wadhwani Foundation have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to adopt emerging technologies (ET), including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and generative AI, for efficient functioning of various government departments.IT secretary Katamneni Bhaskar signed the MoU on behalf of the state government and Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation (WGDT) CEO Prakash Kumar signed it on behalf of the Wadhwani Foundation.This marks the beginning of high-impact collaboration aimed at harnessing AI and other technologies for enhancing service delivery, capacity building and programme implementation in Andhra Pradesh.Speaking on the occasion, Katamneni Bhaskar said, "AP government is committed to leveraging emerging technologies to improve public services and efficiency in governance. This partnership with Wadhwani Foundation will enable us to build AI-driven policy frameworks, enhance service delivery, and create a future-ready workforce equipped with advanced digital skills."







WGDT CEO Prakash Kumar said, "This MoU represents a pioneering step in AI-led governance transformation. By enabling policy interventions, optimising programmes and reskilling government employees, we aim to help the Government of Andhra Pradesh in its efforts to become the leading state in the country in AI adoption for public service excellence."Prakash underlined that the collaboration will pave the way for evidence-based policymaking, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced citizen service delivery.According to officials, the partnership is to achieve three core objectives. The first is Driving Service Delivery Transformation – integrating AI in existing applications to improve governance outcomes, enhance service efficiency and bridge the digital divide.The second is ET-led policy interventions – identifying opportunities where deeper insight generated by analysis of data can inform and enhance policy decisions, ensuring evidence-based governance. The third is Review of Programmes and Schemes – applying AI and digital solutions to optimise existing government programmes and schemes, making them more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric.