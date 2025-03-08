AP Govt to Launch 'Shakti' Safety App for Women

Vishakhapatnam: State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced the upcoming launch of the ‘Shakti’ mobile application for women’s safety during International Women’s Day celebrations with women police personnel in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The ‘Shakti’ app will feature an SOS button that, when pressed, immediately alerts the nearest police station and the 112 emergency line with the user’s location, enabling a swift police response to protect women in danger.

“The government is giving great importance to women’s safety,” said Minister Anitha during an interactive session with women police personnel at the district police office. “The ‘Shakti’ app will soon be available for all women.”

The event, described as an ‘Ishta Goshti’ (friendly gathering), provided a platform for women police employees to discuss their challenges and achievements.

Responding to their concerns, Minister Anitha promised to discuss the establishment of childcare centres within police departments with the chief minister. She also indicated that the government would consider extending childcare leave for a third child and implementing weekly offs for police personnel.

The minister announced plans to establish a Women and Child Safety Wing to raise public awareness about drugs and women’s safety, emphasising the importance of parental vigilance in monitoring children’s activities.

Additionally, she responded positively to suggestions for making NCC, NSS, or SCOTS training mandatory for students from class 6 onwards in both private and government schools, promising to bring this to the attention of the education department.

Winners of public speaking, essay writing, and painting competitions, organised across the district as part of Women Empowerment Week, were also recognised with prizes and certificates.