AP Govt to Launch Free Bus Travel for Women

Kakinada: Municipal and urban development minister P. Narayana announced that the alliance government would soon introduce a free bus travel scheme for women. Additionally, under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, the government will credit ₹15,000 per child to families from the start of the next academic year in May.

Speaking as the chief guest at International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Women and Child Welfare department, DRDA, and MEPMA in Kakinada on Saturday, Narayana stated that the government aims to ensure at least one woman in every family becomes a businesswoman or an industrialist. As part of this initiative, during the 2014–19 regime under the Telugu Desam government, 25% of sand reaches were allocated to Self-Help Groups, giving women a significant role.

He credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts for enabling many women to become doctors, engineers, and politicians. He also highlighted that three women were granted ₹1 crore each in financial assistance under the PMEGP scheme.

Kakinada Lok Sabha member T. Udaya Srinivas noted that the central government has allocated ₹4.5 lakh crore for women’s welfare in its budget.

District collector S. Shan Mohan, MLCs K. Padma Shri and P. Rajasekhar, MLAs N. Chinna Rajappa, V. Venkateswara Rao, Pantham Nanaji, Jyothula Nehru, Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav, and other officials attended the event.