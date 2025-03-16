AP Govt Arranges Scribe for Special Needs Student in 24 Hrs

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh school education department’s Samagra Shiksha wing has arranged a scribe for a student with special needs just 24 hours before the commencement of Class10 examinations.

Vaddadi Govind, a student at GVMC Municipal High School in Malkapuram mandal of Anakapalli district, was facing uncertainty regarding his ability to write his examinations scheduled to begin tomorrow.



Despite having good intellectual capabilities, Govind experiences tremors in his hands that make writing difficult. However, he had been unable to obtain a Divyang (disability) certificate, as doctors had assessed his IQ level as normal.



The matter came to the attention of Samagra Shiksha state project director (SPD) B. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday morning.



Recognising the urgency of the situation, the SPD immediately directed Visakhapatnam regional joint director (RJD) B. Vijaya Bhaskar to arrange a scribe for Govind.