AP elections turn double bonanza for daily wagers

Daily wage workers are nowadays reaping a double bonanza, getting paid while campaigning for political leaders in the morning and evening, apart from doing their daily contractual work.Owing to the heat, leaders from various political parties have been campaigning only during early morning hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. These leaders are hiring workers to be part of their campaign, offering them attractive wages.As the campaign is going on only during these hours, workers are free to attend to their daily labour work.Interestingly, workers are being provided breakfast in the morning and dinner in the evening. The cash they get becomes an income for them, apart from the wages they earn for working.Some leaders are also offering other incentives to attract workers. For example, liquor and coupons for shopping.Elections have thus come as an income source for workers. It is said those with bikes are paid ₹800, apart from petrol costs. Women workers are being paid ₹200 rupees and men ₹500 rupees per shift for their efforts.