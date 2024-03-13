AP DSC exams 2024 rescheduled

VIJAYAWADA: DSC examinations from March 15 are being rescheduled and will be held from March 30 to April 30. Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the exams will be held in two shifts: Session I from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Session II from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Satyanarayana said the exam was initially planned between March 15 and 30.

The English Language Proficiency Test for TGT, PGT, and Principal positions is slated for April 7. Subsequently, exams for School assistant, TGT, PGT, exercise director and principal posts will be held from April 13 to April 30.

Candidates can anticipate the release of the provisional answer key in May and can raise objections. For detailed information, individuals are advised to visit the official website.