AP: DGP announces task force against cannabis

Anantapur: DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday announced formation of a task force to weed out cannabis from the grass-root level route level and make the state ganja-free.

Participating in a review meeting with police officials of Anantapur and Kurnool ranges, he said organised gangs are luring innocent tribals into cultivating ganja. The gangs are then transporting the narcotic to all parts of the state.“We are firm on eradicating ganja cultivation in the state. We will also form special check posts to curb illicit transportation of ganja,” the DGP stated.He observed that the task force formed against red sanders has effectively curbed all smuggling activities in the Seshachalam forest.Tirumala Rao said the department is committed to protecting minor girls from sexual assaults by taking stringent action against the perpetrators of such assaults.Anantapur range DIG Dr. Shemushi Bajpayee, SPs Harshavardhan Raju, Krishna Rao, Krishna Kanth, Siddarth Kausal, Madhava Reddy, Manikanta Chandolu and Gowthami Sali were present at the meeting.