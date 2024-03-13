Top
AP CM to Lay Foundation for Law Varsity Today

13 March 2024 5:47 PM GMT
AP CM to Lay Foundation for Law Varsity Today
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in Kurnool city at 10 am on Thursday to set the foundation for the second national law university at Jagannathagattu. (Image:DC)

Kurnool: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in Kurnool city at 10 am on Thursday to set the foundation for the second national law university at Jagannathagattu. He will interact with local public representatives and judicial officers.

Subsequently, around 10:55 am, he will depart for Banaganapalle in Nandyal. There, he will unveil the plaque of a 100-bed hospital. He will also interact with EBC Nestham beneficiaries, distribute assistance, and address the public between 11:30 am and 1:15 pm. He will depart for Orvakal airport by helicopter and then proceed to Gannavaram by flight.


