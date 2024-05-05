AP CID files case against Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh

Vijayawada: Following orders from the Election Commission of India, the Andhra Pradesh CID sleuths booked case against TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for alleged "fake" campaign on Land Titling Act. The CID sleuths filed a criminal case against Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, and one other accused.

They are charged with conducting a fake campaign about the Land Act.

The CID swung into action and booked a case against Naidu and his son following directives from the ECI, after the Vijayawada Central YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan lodged a complaint with it.

The YSRC MLA reported that voters were receiving IVR calls with messages urging them not to vote for YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and instead support Chandrababu Naidu. The messages claimed that the Land Titling Act would result in voters losing their wealth and land records.

He alleged that the TD took up campaign with a malafide intention to defame the YSRC president as a land grabber and also spread false information regarding the 'Land Titling Act' proposed by the YSRC government.



The IVR calls were allegedly made by the Telugu Desam as part of their political campaign. The content of the calls was considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) because it spread false information and made personal attacks on political rivals. The MCC guidelines prohibit the spread of unverified allegations and restrict criticism to policies, programmes, and past records.

The complainant requested that the ECI take cognizance of the IVR calls, direct the TD to stop the propaganda and seek explanations from the telecom operators facilitating the campaign.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the CID police station in Mangalagiri under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR and evidence, including a pen drive with audio files, were submitted.