AP CEO Meena visits Eluru, EG districts

DC Correspondent
30 March 2024 7:54 AM GMT
He visited the Adikavi Nannayya University and observed the counting centres of various constituencies and strong rooms. He instructed election officers to beef up the security at strong rooms
The CEO underlined that as soon as the polling is complete, EVMs should be brought to the university and placed in the strong rooms in a systematic manner. — DC Image

KAKINADA: Andhra Pradesh’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena visited Eluru and East Godavari districts on Friday and inspected the EVMs, storerooms and other infrastructure for holding elections in the state.

He visited the Adikavi Nannayya University and observed the counting centres of various constituencies and strong rooms. He instructed election officers to beef up the security at strong rooms.

The CEO underlined that as soon as the polling is complete, EVMs should be brought to the university and placed in the strong rooms in a systematic manner.

Meena said that drinking water facilities should be provided in all places.

East Godavari district collector K. Madhavi Latha explained the plan of action for holding elections in the district. East Godavari SP P. Jagadish said all security arrangements have been put in place.

Rajamahendravaram Rural returning officer (RO) N. Tej Bharat, Kovvuru RO Ashutosh Srivastav and others were present.

Later, the CEO visited Sir C.R. Reddy Engineering College at Eluru and interacted with district collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, SP D. Mary Prasanthi and others.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
