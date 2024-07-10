AP Cabinet to meet on July 16 over Super Six, free travel

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting with his cabinet ministers at the Secretariat in Velagapudi of Amaravati on July 16.

The meeting will discuss important issues, including the Super Six assurances made in Telugu Desam and Jana Sena's joint election manifesto.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued the most immediate circular on Tuesday regarding the meeting of the council of ministers.

According to sources, the Cabinet will discuss proposals for a vote on account. The state government has already issued instructions to all departments to send Budget proposals, so that they can be discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

As a month has passed with the formation of Telugu Desam government, the Cabinet will discuss the modalities of implementing the Super Six assurances, mainly implementation of free RTC bus travel for women.

Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has already indicated that the free bus travel for women will be made possible in a month.

The Chief Secretary has requested special chief secretaries / principal secretaries / secretaries of all departments to send 40 copies each of their proposals in the prescribed format as detailed in the Cabinet Handbook, duly following the instructions issued from time to time.

The departments must also furnish soft copies of the cabinet memoranda in Word / PDF formats as well as PowerPoint presentations on their proposal.