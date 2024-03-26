Top
Home » News

AP BJP State Office Bearers Meet Today in Vijayawada

News
DC Correspondent
25 March 2024 7:03 PM GMT
AP BJP State Office Bearers Meet Today in Vijayawada
x
AP BJP will conduct a state office-bearers meeting in the city on Tuesday at 10.30 am. (Image:DC)

Vijayawada: AP BJP will conduct a state office-bearers meeting in the city on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

AP BJP president D. Purandeswari, AP elections incharge and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, AP elections assistant incharge Siddarthnath Singh, the state office bearers and contestants for both Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing polls will attend the meeting. The meeting aims to chalk out an action plan for the polls in the state.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP BJP AP election 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections 2024 AP politics AP news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X