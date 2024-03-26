AP BJP State Office Bearers Meet Today in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: AP BJP will conduct a state office-bearers meeting in the city on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

AP BJP president D. Purandeswari, AP elections incharge and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, AP elections assistant incharge Siddarthnath Singh, the state office bearers and contestants for both Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing polls will attend the meeting. The meeting aims to chalk out an action plan for the polls in the state.