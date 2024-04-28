Varun Tej its campaign trail for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram

Young actor Varun Tej has hit the streets to campaign for his paternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan who is contesting as an MLA from Pithapuram constituency in Kakinada district from Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Varun on his one-day campaign sought victory for his Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan and urged voters to vote for his uncle. He had a darshan at local temples before commencing the political sojourn. He participated in road shows in Thatiparthi in Gollaprolu mandal and proceeded via Vannepudi, Kodavali, Chendurthi and Durgada villages. He said his family feels proud of the political journey of Pawan Kalyan.

On the work front, Varun Tej is awaiting to begin work for his next film ‘Matka’ after his last release ‘Operation Valentine’ failed to impress while he tasted success with comic-caper ‘F2’.