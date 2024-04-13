Anti BRS Vote Helped Congress Win: Etala

Hyderabad: Etala Rajender, BJP Malkajgiri candidate, appealed to voters to not fall prey to empty and impractical promises given by Congress and BRS, like former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who announced `Dalit Bandhu’ during the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

“Any vote to the BRS is of no use as it has politically lost its significance. In case of Congress, the party can hardly win 40 Lok Sabha seats in the country. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can meet the demands of people and create employment,” Rajendar said in a breakfast meeting with voters in Kompally.

Meeting Brahmin community members at Kothapet, Rajendar said that Modi had taken a firm resolve to once again make India a `Vishwa Guru’. “The country can regain its past glory, where in different countries used to respect Indian culture and rich Vedic knowledge.”



Modi had brought about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and yoga was being practiced in many nations, Rajendar said.



