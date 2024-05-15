Another accused in mule accounts scam held

Hyderabad: In continuation of their investigation into mule bank accounts being operated in the state, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) on Wednesday arrested another accused Kesara Kesava Reddy, alias Maha, 33, a native of Khammam residing in Bengaluru.



Police seized two laptops, seven mobile phones, seven SIM cards, ten bank passbooks and 19 debit cards from Kesava Reddy, who has been involved in online cricket betting. In February 2023, he came into contact with some persons, who were into gaming and IPL betting online and joined them. He was tasked to procure mule bank accounts, which could be used for online gaming and betting transactions, police said.



In furtherance of the same, he got in touch with Pranay Shinde and his associates to open mule bank accounts. The accused was offered 30 per cent commission on each transaction.



The TSCSB had arrested Shindhe Pranay, Vanikar Naveen and Arugula Laxman earlier this month. They played a key role in influencing residents of Bhainsa and neighboring villages to open 125 mule bank accounts. They took the net banking credentials, ATM cards and cheque books from the victims. They shared the account details with Keshava Reddy, who deposited collections from online games to these accounts.



