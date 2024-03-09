Announcement on BJP alliance with TD-JS to be out in 30 minutes: MP

Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said that the BJP’s alliance with the TDP-JS would be announced within the next 30 minutes.

However, he said that there is no clarity on the seat-sharing formula. “It will be decided on the deliberations they hold now,” he said.

The MP said that both the people and electorate in Andhra Pradesh will be happy to hear news about the alliance.

The alliance between the three parties is the most discussed topic in Andhra Pradesh, with the elections drawing near and the opposition parties trying to trounce the ruling YSRC.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been iterating that all the opposition parties should unitedly defeat the YSRC, for the welfare and development of the state.