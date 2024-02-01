Anjadip War Memorial inaugurated at Karwar

Karwar: Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area (FOK), inaugurated the Anjadip War Memorial at Naval Base Karwar on Wednesday.

Ranjana Auditto, the wife of the late Rear Admiral Arun Auditto and Honorary Sub Lieutenant Kansraj Sharma, (Retd) were the guests at the event.

Rear Admiral Arun Auditto had led the team during the Anjadip operation as a young Lieutenant. Kansraj Sharma was part of the operation.

The Anjadip War memorial stands as a poignant tribute to the courageous individuals who laid down their lives during the Battle of Anjadip on Dec 18, 1961, in the pursuit of freedom for Anjadip Island.

Expressing her deep emotions on the occasion, Ranjana Auditto conveyed her gratitude to all those who contributed to the realization of the memorial. She shared heartfelt remembrances for her late husband and countless others who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The inauguration ceremony drew the presence of service and civilian officers, sailors, DSC personnel, and the families of Karnataka Naval Area.

India initiated Operation Vijay on Dec 17, 1961, to liberate Goa, Daman & Diu from Portuguese control. As part of this operation, the Indian Navy launched Operation Chutney to liberate the strategically important Anjadip Island, situated off the Karwar coast.

Under Operation Chutney, Navy Ships Trishul and Mysore landed men at the southern tip of Anjadip Island using boats. The operation witnessed a fierce 14-hour battle, concluding with the hoisting of the Indian Tricolor in the afternoon of Dec 18.

Seven Navy personnel made the supreme sacrifice during this operation, with 19 others wounded in action. In recognition of their valiant and courageous actions, 8 gallantry awards and 4 Mentions in Despatches were bestowed.