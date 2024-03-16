Andhra Pradesh told by SC panel to enhance road safety

VIJAYAWADA: Road Safety Committee chairman Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, has advised the AP government to take more stringent measures on road safety.

On Friday, he held a meeting with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K.V. Rajendranath and others from Delhi in online mode.

Justice Sapre said the committee meetings related to road safety should be held regularly at the state and district levels. State government officials must identify the black spots on highways and take steps to prevent accidents.

Sapre was appointed as chairman of the road safety committee by the Supreme Court as part of the road safety audit exercise.

He advised the state to take steps like raising awareness among the people. Moreover, a policy related to road safety should be framed and implemented.

Sapre expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the government regarding road safety in AP. He said timely action should be taken on the issues identified by the SC panel on Road Safety Audit.

Jawahar Reddy said an order has been issued through GORT No 159 on Friday to set up a road safety fund of `50 crore in a non-lapsable manner in AP. It has been clarified in the orders that, in the future, 30 per cent of the amount collected by the police, transport and other enforcement agencies in the form of various delinquent fees shall be deposited in the road safety fund.

Orders were issued through GOMS-23 to establish a state road safety lead agency in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court committee on road safety, to monitor all related aspects.

Orders have been issued for appointing the joint transport commissioner, additional lease superintendent from the police department, civil assistant surgeon from the health department, assistant director from the school education department and executive engineer from the roads and buildings department on a permanent basis to the Lead Agency on behalf of the transport Department.