Andhra Pradesh Sizzles as Temperatures Soar

Visakhapatnam: The State is reeling under severe heat conditions with mercury touching 44.5 degrees Celsius at Nandyal and Kurnool crossing 40 degrees mark in most places on Saturday.

Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh recorded its hottest day (44.5°C) of the current summer so far, with the maximum temperature recording four degrees above normal temperature, the IMD Amaravathi report said.

Blistering heat also swept Anantapur at 44.4°C, five degrees above normal followed by Kurnool at 44.3°C, Nandigama 43.6°C, Jangamaheswarapuram 43.5°C, Kadapa 43.2°C, Tirupati at 42.4°C, Amaravati 41.8°C, Kavali 41.6°C, Gannavaram and Tuni at 40.7°C, Nellore 40.5°C and Arogyavaram at 40°C.

The remaining parts in the state recorded the maximum temperatures between 35°C and 40°C on Saturday. Majority of the places in the state virtually turned into furnaces on Saturday with temperatures shooting up and the people struggling to bear the hot and humid conditions.

Temperature remained low at Visakhapatnam at 33.6 degrees and Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district 35.6 degrees.

Senior scientist at IMD Amaravathi Dr S Karuna Sagar said many parts in the state experienced heat wave conditions on Saturday and the season’s highest temperature of 44.5°C (so far) was recorded at Nandyal. The heat wave swept parts of the state for the consecutive three days (April 4 to 6), he added. Though IMD has not issued any heat wave warning for Sunday (April 7), hot and humid weather conditions will continue in the state. There will be some respite from the scorching heat from Monday as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh from April 8 to 10, Karuna Sagar added.

Karunasagar advised the public to take more precautions and stay hydrated during the hot weather and drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.