Andhra Pradesh: PK releases coastal management action plan readied by NCCR scientists

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has released the coastal management action plan readied by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).







Releasing the action plan at his residence in Mangalagiri on Friday, Pawan Kalyan said the action plan would help in preventing or reducing the extent of damage created due to natural calamities like sea coast erosion and intense sea currents near the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.The would help the government in identifying suitable locations for constructing seaports and fishing harbours along the state’s 973km coastline,” Pawan Kalyan, who handles the forest and environment department, said.He asserted that the government would accord priority for the conservation and management of the coastline.Notably, the deputy CM, while reviewing the coastal erosion at the Uppada coast, had advised officials to conduct a study on the places where the coastal erosion is taking place and propose requisite measures to check coastal erosion.On Friday, NCCR scientists MV Ramanamurthy and V Ramanathan and the state coastal zone management authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Pawan Kalyan. State pollution control board secretary B Sridhar, forest officials Saravanan and P Chalapathi Rao were present.