Andhra Pradesh: Over 2,800 candidates in the election race

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh election commission has finalised the list of candidates contesting in the upcoming polls.

There are a total of 454 candidates vying for the 25 Lok Sabha seats, while 2,387 candidates will compete for the 175 Assembly seats.

Authorities reviewed all submitted nominations and confirmed the eligibility of candidates. Initially, 503 individuals filed nominations for the Lok Sabha seats, with 49 later withdrawing. This leaves 454 candidates in the running.

The Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of candidates with 33, while Rajahmundry has the least with only 12.

For the Assembly elections, a total of 2,705 nominations were initially filed. After the withdrawal of 318 candidates, there are now 2,387 contestants in the fray.

The Tirupati Assembly seat boasts the most significant number of candidates at 46, while Chodavaram has the fewest with just six contenders.