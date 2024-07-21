Andhra Pradesh: Low pressure weakens, moves west

Visakhapatnam: The well-marked low pressure area moved north-westwards and lay over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

A report from IMD Amaravati said it was likely to move north-westwards across Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area in the next 12 hours. Saturday’s monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Mandla and the centre of well-marked low pressure areas over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh, Chandbali and thence east-south-eastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal.



Under the influence of this system, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over north coastal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.Strong surface winds with speed reaching 30-40kmph are likely at isolated places over the same area for the next three days, IMD predicted.



