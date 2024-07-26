Andhra Pradesh: Jagan pushed AP into debt trap, alleges MLA

Vijayawada: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy has said former chief minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has drowned Andhra Pradesh in debt. “Jagan Mohan Reddy will go down in history as the worst chief minister for pushing AP into a record debt trap of over Rs 12 lakh crore,” he said.

The legislator claimed that a rough analysis of various government departments showed that the state owed a debt of around Rs 10 lakh crore. Additionally, there were around Rs 2 lakh crore in outstanding bills to be paid to contractors for the different works they executed during the YSRC rule, he said.

“While rough estimates published in the White Paper on the AP Finance records a whopping Rs 12 lakh crore, numerous pending bills which need to be uploaded online will add up to the state’s debt,” he stated.

Addressing the media on Friday, Sudheer Reddy said, “Excluding the assembly complex, Jagan Reddy mortgaged the majority of the government properties to banks.”

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram MLA Adireddy Vasu said the state government has been striving to restore normalcy in the state after it was transformed into the “crime and canja capital” in the last five years.



