Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha to Overhaul State Disaster Plans

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anithais now turning her attention to disaster management. Having previously reviewed home affairs, she wants to thoroughly review the state's disaster management system next week in Vijayawada.

Anitha has underscored the importance of regularly updating disaster management plans. Only 13 combined district disaster management plans are in place, despite the formation of new districts 16 months ago. Lack of plans for the new districts poses a significant challenge, especially given the need to respond swiftly to information about heavy rains and floods from the Meteorological Department and the Central Water Society. The absence of these crucial plans hinders the effective implementation of preventive measures and the coordination of evacuation, rehabilitation, and the provision of necessities for affected families during disasters. The minister has urgently called for an immediate review of this matter.

Anita told the Deccan Chronicle that she would conduct a comprehensive review that leaves no stone unturned, encompassing the state disaster management plan, district disaster management plan, departmental disaster management plan, cyclone preparedness, response plan, district geographic information, agriculture details, control room, officer details, phone numbers, wireless sets, mobile, hand sets, repeaters, location, and quantity. Additionally, the review will include an analysis of danger warnings, proposed measures, affected areas in mandals, availability of cyclone-proof buildings in mandals and villages, coverage of primary health centres within their jurisdiction, pre- and post-cyclone measures, historical cyclone intensity and impacts in the district, as well as the inventory of essential equipment in central stores, such as stocks, sandbags, and torchlights.