Andhra Pradesh High Court puts off DSC job notification

VIJAYAWADA: AP High Court on Wednesday set aside the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s DSC job notification to fill up 6,100 teachers posts in the categories of SGT, TGT, PGT and principals in state-run schools of Andhra Pradesh.

The court adjourned the matter for eight weeks.

Advocate J. Sravan Kumar, presenting arguments on behalf of petitioners, contended that permitting candidates with B. Ed qualification to apply for secondary grade teacher (SGT) posts is in contravention of the Supreme Court order.

As a result, lakhs of candidates with D. Ed qualification could be deprived of the opportunity to compete for the posts if B. Ed candidates are allowed to apply for the SGT posts.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Raghunandan Rao directed the state government not to allow candidates with B. Ed qualifications to apply for SGT posts. The justices asked the government to strictly comply with Supreme Court’s orders in the selection process.

Advocate general S. Sriram appeared on behalf of the state government.