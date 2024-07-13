Andhra Pradesh: Godavari rising steadily; 80,000 cusecs of water going into sea















Water level in River Godavari is rising steadily despite Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram discharging nearly 80,000 cusecs of water downstream into the sea.The muddy water flowing in the river from Godavari’s catchment area upstream and also locally drew people’s attention. People lined up the bathing ghats on both sides of the river, watching with awe the river flowing at high velocity.Authorities have warned people at the ghats to be cautious while entering the river for their safety. However, young swimmers tried their luck at catching wooden logs from upstream forests, as they sell for a good price. Snakes and dead human bodies could be seen flowing along with the current of the river water.Water resources authorities forecast that water level in the river will go up in the next two to three days in case there is more rainfall in Godavari’s catchment areas. Officials point out that Godavari River witnesses floods from July 15 to September every year and they are taking all necessary measures to face the floods.Authorities have identified 10–12 vulnerable points on flood banks on either side, like Sundarapalli. They have started mobilising flood relief materials like sand bags and casuarina sticks to position them at strategic locations for use in case of any breach at flood banks that are weak.Godavari River conservator R. Kasi Visweswara Rao said, “As we are getting copious water into the Godavari River from upstream, we are diverting 12,000 cusecs of water into the three canals for cultivation of crops, while lifted the crest gates of the Dowleswaram barrage by a few inches to discharge 80,000 cusecs of water downstream into the sea..”Unless the discharge of flood water at the barrage reaches about 10 lakh cusecs or more and the water level touches 11 feet and above, the authorities do not anticipate any trouble.At present, there are no curbs on plying of tourism boats on the Godavari River.Godavari witnessed the highest floods with discharge of nearly 36 lakh cusecs of water from the barrage in 1986. The discharge had been about 25 lakh cusecs in I2022.