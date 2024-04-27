Andhra Pradesh: ECI issues guidelines over distribution of pension to beneficiaries

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders over distribution of pension distribution to Andhra Pradesh government on March 30. However, on receiving complaints that the beneficiaries were facing trouble due to delay in pension distribution, the EC alerted the Chief Secretary again.



The ECI asked Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy to take suitable action basing on the ground realities and follow the guidelines, and ensure that the beneficiaries are not put to any hardship, due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Commission also made it clear that only permanent government employees be assigned the task of pension distribution to the beneficiaries' houses but not the village/ward volunteers.

The EC also informed the CS that it has received several complaints regarding the beneficiaries facing troubles in the distribution of pensions.