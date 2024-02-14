Andhra Pradesh Crime Reports on Feb 13

Suicide-

A 14-year-old student of Class IX at the Arakuloya Tribal Welfare Girls Ashram School, located in Kantabumsuguda village, Araku Valley mandal, has reportedly died by suicide. The girl, identified as Killo Vasantha, daughter of Sankar Rao, hailed from Ombi village in the Kondrum panchayat of Dambriguda mandal.

The deceased's body was shifted to the Government Hospital Mortuary for postmortem. Araku Police has registered a case and an investigation is going on .

Accident-

In Chintapalli mandal of Alluri district, tragedy struck as a jeep plunged into a valley, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving 11 others injured. The jeep, which was operating as a ticket service from Annavaram village, met with the accident. Following the incident, the injured were taken to Lothagada Hospital for treatment.

Fire Rescue Operation-

A fire rescue operation was carried out at ODA Kakinada, with the Indian Naval Ship T 38 collaborating with the Offshore Support Vessel MV Erin to effectively douse a fire on board the Fishing Vessel S Nookaraju. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and all crew members were safely transferred to another fishing vessel. The damaged boat was escorted to Uppada village near Kakinada for further evaluation and support.

Criminals Apprehended-

The Gajuwaka police apprehended three individuals who pursued an elderly woman in an auto-rickshaw, forcibly snatched a gold chain from her neck, and stole cash. The purchaser of the stolen gold was also arrested and detained. According to Gajuwaka Time's K. Srinivasa Rao, the incident occurred on 24th of January.

Following the complaint, the Gajuwaka Time Police launched an investigation and tracked down the culprits through CCTV footage. The trio was arrested on Monday, and police officials recovered stolen gold, cash, liquor bottles, iron bars, and vehicles used in the robbery.