Andhra Pradesh Calls for Applications for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraska

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) is calling for applications for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awards.

These national awards recognise outstanding achievements of children between 5 and 18 years old in various fields.



Children can submit their applications online through the official awards portal [awards.gov.in] by July 31, 2024. "We encourage talented children from Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, to apply," said Gondu Sitaram, member of the APSCPCR. "The award categories include social service, science & technology, education, adventure, environment, sports, arts (including literature, music, and dance), painting, innovation, and leadership qualities.

National Recognition and AwardsCentral committee selections will receive a prize, a certificate of appreciation, and a memento presented by the President of India at a special ceremony in New Delhi in January 2025.

The APSCPCR is actively involved in promoting exceptional talent in children across the state. They organise awareness programs, meetings, and conferences through various departments to identify and showcase the skills and achievements of Andhra Pradesh's children on a national level.



