Andhra Pradesh Adarsh School Entrance Tests Conducted Successfully

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh School Education department has successfully conducted the Adarsh School entrance tests for the sixth standard across the state. A total of 31,376 students appeared for the exam, which took place in 164 AP Adarsh (model) schools. With a total of 16,400 seats available, the entrance exams saw 36,079 applicants, out of which 31,376 (87%) appeared for the exams.



M.V. Krishna Reddy, the joint director of Model School, visited the Sirivella Adarsh School in Kurnool district as a state observer and supervisor. He inspected the facilities, including drinking water, provisions, and medical facilities for the students, and expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements.



