Andhra Pradesh: Action Sought Against APGEMAC Head for Plot Irregularities

Vijayawada: Sri Haripuram Government Employees Cooperative Colony Welfare Association has demanded that state government take action against the AP Government Employees Mutually Aided Cooperative House Building Society (APGEMAC) founding president Addala Subbaraju for alleged irregularities while selling housing plots to retired government employees in Sri Haripuram Colony at Kethanakonda of NTR district.



Addressing media at the Gandhi Nagar Press Club on Sunday, welfare association president V. Srinivas underlined that around 725 retired government employees, who had purchased plots in Sri Haripuram Colony in 2019, are facing problems as Subbaraju and his associates have not yet to hand over the plots to the retired employees and have instead colluded with a private Kalidindi real estate developer.



“Despite paying the full amount, having registered plots with our names figuring in sale deeds, and holding possession certificates, we are denied entry into the layout and claim our own plots in Sri Haripuram Colony,” the welfare association president stated.