Andhra Pradesh: ₹5.12 crore cash seized in Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: Six people have been arrested in three different cases of cash seizures totalling to ₹5.12 crore in Gudur division of Tirupati district on Thursday.

Gudur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) M. Suryanarayana Reddy informed media on Friday that ₹3.67 crore cash had been recovered from P. Sai Krishna (56), M. Sridhar (48) and G. Ravi (32) during a vehicle checking drive at Varagali crossing. The trio claimed they were proceeding to Chennai for buying gold, but could not provide any proof to support their claim.

In two other instances, police seized cash of ₹95.5 lakh and ₹50 lakh from two different vehicles at Chillakuru bypass road and near Mubarak restaurant respectively. Four people – M. Lakshman Rao (24), K. Mahesh Kumar (26), and K. Suryanarayana Murthy (59) have been arrested.

The three cases are not related to each other, the SDPO stated.

Police are conducting routine checks to curb illegal transportation of liquor and other prohibited items.

Police said the accused will be handed over to Income Tax officials for further investigation regarding the source of the unaccounted cash.