Andhra Pradesh: 172 traders booked for violations

Vijayawada: The legal metrology department authorities on Thursday booked 172 cases against retail traders for short weight of commodities following raids at Rythu Bazars, vegetable markets and market yards across the state. According to a statement issued by H. Arun Kumar, secretary, consumer affairs, food and civil supplies here on Thursday, the legal metrology authorities had carried out 533 inspections at various places in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool regions and booked 172 cases for violation of provisions of Legal Metrology Act and Rules.

Out of total number of cases, 121 were booked at Rythu Bazars and vegetable markets, 23 at market yards, four cases at paddy purchasing centres, two mandal-level businessmen and 22 other traders. Consumers are advised to be cautious while purchasing any commodity in packaged form and find out whether they were complying with the norms.