Andhra Governor Congratulates Manu Bhaker and Sarabjit Singh for Olympic Bronze
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer praises Manu Bhaker and Sarabjit Singh for their bronze in the 2024 Olympics mixed team 10m air pistol event
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjit Singh for earning another bronze medal for the country in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.
The Governor, in a post on ‘X’ on Tuesday, stated that Manu Bhaker had once again scripted history by becoming the only athlete from the country to win two medals in a single event since Independence. He described it as a proud moment for the country and its people and wished her many more such laurels in the future.
