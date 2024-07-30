Andhra Governor Congratulates Manu Bhaker and Sarabjit Singh for Olympic Bronze

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh who earned the country another bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the mixed team 10m air pistol match. @realmanubhaker #SarabjotSingh #Olympics #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/tI3SkjWny8

The Governor, in a post on ‘X’ on Tuesday, stated that Manu Bhaker had once again scripted history by becoming the only athlete from the country to win two medals in a single event since Independence. He described it as a proud moment for the country and its people and wished her many more such laurels in the future.