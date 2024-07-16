Andhra Cabinet scraps Land Titling Act, approves free sand distribution to people for construction

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu abolished the Land Titling Act on Tuesday and approved a government order (GO) offering free sand to people for construction, among other decisions.Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy said the cabinet scrapped the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022, passed during the erstwhile YSRCP government, as it was allegedly beset with several issues.

The fact that people have many suspicions and fears about the Land Titling Act has been made clear by several newspapers and media houses. Hence, there is massive pressure from landlords to scrap it, Parthasarathy said, addressing a press conference at the secretariat.The cabinet has also scrapped YSRCP government era sand policies from 2019 and 2021, and has approved a GO passed on July 8 to offer free sand to people for construction, the minister said.The GO is meant to offer free sand, crucial for construction, to people until a proper mechanism is put in place for that purpose, he added.The cabinet also approved a GO passed by the Civil Supplies Department for availing loans of up to Rs 2,000 crore from banks and other financial institutions for buying grains during fiscal 2024-25.Finally, Parthasarathy said that the cabinet has approved the Agriculture and Cooperation department's proposal seeking the state government's assurance to avail a Rs 3,200 crore loan from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for the fiscal year 2024-25.The minister added that this loan is meant to function as working capital assistance.