Anantapur tense following attack on YSRC leader

Anantapur: A tense situation has been prevailing in Anantapur since Tuesday night after a group of men attacked YSRC leader Nagesh on outskirts of the city. Nagesh has been admitted to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur with serious injuries



Police have arrested a Telugu Desam corporator Jayaram Naidu and his close aides for attempting to murder the YSRC leader.

TD Anantapur Urban candidate Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad and other leaders staged a protest at the Three Town police station on Wednesday against the arrest of their leaders.

Sitting MLA and YSRC candidate from the constituency Ananta Venkatrami Reddy rushed to the hospital to inquire about the health of Nagesh. He directed hospital authorities to provide proper medical care to the YSRC leader.

Venkatrami Reddy met Anantapur SP and demanded that serious action be taken against those resorting to violence ahead of the polls.