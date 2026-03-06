Amit Shah, Others Congratulate Indian Team on Victory in T20 World Cup Semifinals

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Indian men's cricket team on its resounding victory in T20 World Cup semifinals.Defending champions India defeated England by seven runs in the second semifinal in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to storm into the final of the T20 World Cup.

In a message on 'X', Shah said, "India roars to the #T20WorldCup final!Congratulations, #TeamIndia, on a resounding victory in the semi-finals. The tenacity and hard work shown by our boys tonight were truly remarkable. Wishing them all the very best for the final. #ENGvIND".

India will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday.