Amit Shah, Others Congratulate Indian Team on Victory in T20 World Cup Semifinals

News
6 March 2026 12:08 AM IST

India will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

In a message on 'X', Shah said, "India roars to the #T20WorldCup final!Congratulations, #TeamIndia, on a resounding victory in the semi-finals. The tenacity and hard work shown by our boys tonight were truly remarkable. Wishing them all the very best for the final. #ENGvIND". (Image: X)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Indian men's cricket team on its resounding victory in T20 World Cup semifinals.Defending champions India defeated England by seven runs in the second semifinal in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to storm into the final of the T20 World Cup.

In a message on 'X', Shah said, "India roars to the #T20WorldCup final!Congratulations, #TeamIndia, on a resounding victory in the semi-finals. The tenacity and hard work shown by our boys tonight were truly remarkable. Wishing them all the very best for the final. #ENGvIND".

India will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
t20 world cup T20 World Cup 2026 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

