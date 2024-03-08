American Oncology Institute Hyderabad First in Telangana to Treat Patients with Ethos Integrated Adaptive Radiotherapy & SGRT

Hyderabad: In a pioneering move in Telangana, American Oncology Institute (AOI), one of the largest cancer chain hospitals in South Asia, has successfully treated cervix and prostate cancer patients using Ethos and SGRT while solidifying its position as a leader in advanced cancer care solutions. AOI Hyderabad now provides patients access to state-of-the-art technology, leading to improved treatment outcomes and an elevated quality of life.

Ethos an AI-driven holistic solution integrated with Varian’s most advanced surface guidance system, IDENTIFY™ technology, signifies a revolutionary advancement in precision cancer care. SGRT technology uses advanced 3D thermal camera technology, enabling real-time monitoring and tracking of patient positioning and motion during radiotherapy sessions, ensuring precise delivery of radiation to the tumor while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. By integrating SGRT with Adaptive Ethos Radiotherapy, AOI enhances treatment accuracy and efficacy, resulting in improved outcomes and reduced side effects for cancer patients.

Dr Prabhakar P, Regional Chief Operating Officer (RCOO) of AOI, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "Radiotherapy technology has advanced quickly in recent years, the Indian radiotherapy market is projected to increase from $126 million in 2022 to $250 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 9 per cent. Using artificial intelligence (AI), advancements in radiotherapy can enhance accessibility and efficiency. AI can improve treatment precision, minimize side effects, and optimize resource distribution through AI-driven treatment planning, precise dosage calculation, and real-time tumor tracking. We at AOI, are the first to combine both technologies to ensure best outcome and quality of life for the patients in Telangana. Integrating SGRT with Adaptive Ethos Radiotherapy represents a paradigm shift in cancer treatment."

Dr Vinitha Reddy, Radiation Oncologist at AOI Hyderabad, highlighted the benefits of this integration for patients, saying, "The growing acceptance and recognition of Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT) as a promising imaging technique has supported its recent installation in a large number of radiation oncology facilities. The integration of SGRT and Ethos signifies a pioneering advancement in radiation therapy, epitomizing the future of precision treatment methods. With Adaptive AI-based technology at its core, we are at the forefront of revolutionizing radiation therapy. We provide patients with a superior treatment experience, minimizing disruptions to their daily lives. By precisely targeting tumors and minimizing radiation exposure to healthy tissues, patients experience fewer side effects, leading to improved quality of life during and after treatment. The reduced treatment times also allow patients to spend less time on the couch thus minimizing movement during treatment."