Ambati slams Naidu for levelling ‘baseless’ allegations against YSRC

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu has slammed Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for leveling “baseless” allegations against the YSRC.

The reference was mainly to Naidu’s claim that the YSRC was using artificial intelligence to defame him.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the minister called Naidu a manipulator and wondered what was the need for the YSRC to resort to AI to defame a “discredited” leader like Naidu.

He cautioned that if the Muslims supported the TD alliance, it would result in deprieval of reservations to Muslims. He recalled the statement of home minister Amit Shah during his campaign in Telangana that the BJP would abolish reservations to Muslims.

He said that the public meeting held by the TD-BJP-JS alliance at Boppudi in Palnadu district was a big flop and that it was poorly organised, resulting in chaos and confusion in the presence of PM Modi.